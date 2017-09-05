Features

10 Amazing Photos from Brooklyn Carnival 2017

7 hours ago
Written by Staff Writer

The Brooklyn Carnival 2017 was held this past Monday in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people filled the streets to enjoy parade floats and colorful costumes, authentic Caribbean street food, and booming live music. Here are 10 amazing photos from the Brooklyn Carnival 2017.

Did you attend the Brooklyn Carnival this year? What was your experience?

Photo Credit: Instagram @wonation1

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @charlottepines

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @rebekahburgess

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @nyclaborday2017

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @dsd_flea_cobain

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @giannie_couji

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @nyclaborday2017

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @labordayparade

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @mostcallmej

 

Photo Credit: Instagram @photographyalex

