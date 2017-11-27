Did Jamaica Court Bailiff scam me?

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

A man turned up at my place and showed me an id that he was a court bailiff working at the Court. He said he had a warrant for my arrest because I had not gone to Criminal court when I should. I had to pay him $30,000.00 and as he said he was going to lock up the person who bailed me.

I told him I didnt have any more money and he says he is coming back Tuesday for some more or he will be taking me in. Right now I am thinking of leaving the country. I thought the case was finished because the Judge made me pay over some money. My lawyer also didnt return as he believes the case ended.

Joseph

RESPONSE: Dear Joseph,

Please contact your attorney immediately as well as the office of the Ministry of Justice.

There are several violations by the Bailiff and you should not have given him any money. Your attorney will look into what happened since you both are of the belief that the case was closed.

The worse case scenario, in cases like yours, the attornies-at-law usually accompany accused persons in when dates are missed and make new arrangements with the Court. Time is of the essence however. all the best!

Legal Wiz

_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



