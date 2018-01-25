Who will win the 2018 Reggae Grammy?

The nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 60th GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City all deserve to win. But only one can claim the prize — who will it be?

With three of the five nominated artists hailing from Jamaica, and Jamaican acts climbing the Billboard charts, are we seeing a reversal of the trend of American-based reggae acts outselling and dominating the reggae scene?

And the nominees are…

Damian Marley – Album – Stony Hill

It’s hard to believe that “Welcome to Jamrock” was released 12 years ago. Damian’s first solo album since then, “Stony Hill” ranked as the top Billboard reggae album for 2017; it also earned Damian the Best Reggae Artist at the British Music of Black Origin (MOBO) last year. Damian and his siblings have won 17 of the 31 Reggae Grammy awards since 1985, so he is a favorite to win…. but the competition has never been stiffer. Up next is…

Chronixx -Album – Chronology

Chronixx, the hottest global reggae act in 2017, is the artist at the forefront of the reggae revival movement. Featured on Rolling Stone’s prestigious annual Best Albums list, Chronixx was hailed as “the most promising reggae ambassador in a generation…here just when the need for healing music has never been greater.” Audiences worldwide have seen him on late-night tv, as the face of Adidas Spezial Spring 2017 line, and on tour with Lauryn Hill and Nas. Gathering steam with all of this attention and affection, Chronixx may have just enough momentum to possibly beat heavy favorite Marley for the trophy. But the Grammy could also go to…

Morgan Heritage – Album –Avrakedabra

The 2016 Grammy winners, Morgan Heritage are back with Avrakedabra, with a host of reggae stars including Ziggy and Stephen Marley, neo-roots artists Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island, British reggae fusion recording artist Stylo G and Third World lead singer, the late Bunny Rugs. Appealing to reggae and mainstream audiences, the royal family infused the album with many music influences ranging from country to EDM. Family member Lukes Morgan, who expertly managed new group Raging Fyah to a Grammy nomination in 2017, proves Morgan Heritage ia a force to be reckoned with. The Grammy website online poll lists Morgan Heritage as the favorite to win in 2018. Now for the other worthy nominees…

J Boog -Album – Wash House Ting

The name J Boog may not be familiar to many in the Jamaican reggae space, but his music has been well known to Grammy voters in the America since 2007. This California-born, Hawaiian and Samoan performer mashes up reggae flavor, mixed with R&B, ska and lover’s rock. He’s collaborated with a number of Jamaican reggae artists Morgan Heritage Morgan, Tarrus Riley and Richie Spice. With two Billboard’s Top Reggae Albums to his credit, and a Grammy nomination, for ‘Rose Petals.’ in 2016. He has also toured extensively in Hawaii and internationally. And last but not least…

Common Kings – Album – Lost In Paradise

Hailing from the South Pacific, California-based Common Kings are influenced by Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, The Who, Earth Wind and Fire, and Bob Marley. Their music is a collection of island reggae, R&B, soul; rock, alternative rock, and pop. They have been an opening act for Justin Timberlake. As newcomers, they stand an outside chance of winning, but may score an upset.

You have time to buy this music or listen online so you can vote for yourself. Watch the Grammys on January 27th and see if you agree with the Grammy voters!