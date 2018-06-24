5 Foods to Eat in St. Lucia

St. Lucia is an island nation that is only 27 miles long and 14 miles wide, but it offers some of the best fresh seafood in the world, and along with its breadfruit, mangoes and avocados, id offers excellent tropical dining options.

1. St. Lucia Lobster

The coastline of the country is home to numerous fish and shellfish that are showcased in its restaurants. Some fresh seafood is provided by divers who use only a snorkel and a hand spear. The lobsters caught here are different than those found in colder climates. These spiny creatures have long tails and pointed barbs instead of claws. This is an island delicacy not to be missed, and restaurants offer the spiny indigenous lobster prepared and served in a variety of ways from steaming to ceviche and even as sushi.

2. St Lucia Lambi

This dish is also known as conch, a large shellfish with succulent meat, typically served in some kind of spicy sauce. A popular way to prepare lambi is to make it into fritters The delicious fritters are often served as appetizers.

3. Green figs and salt fish

This is the national dish of St. Lucia. It uses the island’s most plentiful export, green bananas that locals call “figs.” Figs have always been an important part of the island diet. In the national dish, the figs are peeled, boiled in saltwater, and the mixed with boiled or flaked cod. The fish mixture may also contain sautéed onions, peppers, and some local herbs and spices. The dish has been made since at least colonial times when salted fish was an inexpensive food source.

4. Callaloo soup

This soup is a Caribbean favorite. It is made with callaloo, a vegetable green similar to spinach. Callaloo is plentiful on St. Lucia and so the soup is readily found throughout the island. The dish originated in West Africa and consists of okra, coconut milk, onions, potatoes and garlic. In St. Lucia it is often made with the local spiny lobster, conch, crab, or other seasoned meat.

5. Breadfruit

A traditional staple of the island’ cuisine in breadfruit, which imparts a unique tropical flavor. Breadfruit is similar to potatoes, but are sweeter and starchier. They are served in many ways, including stuffed, boiled, and made into pie. Fried breadfruit is often served as a side with an entre. It can be dipped in mayonnaise or a spicy kind of sauce as an appetizer. And breadfruit has health benefits. It lowers blood pressure and cholesterol and is high in Vitamin C and potassium.