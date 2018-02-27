5 Jamaican Hotels in Top 25 for Families in the Caribbean, According to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor published its TravelersChoice award for the Top 25 Family Hotels in the Caribbean, and five Jamaican hotels made the cut. Beaches Negril Resort & Spa Negril ranked in the Number 2 spot. The resort was called “carefree and casually cool” and offers a great example of the laid-back atmosphere Jamaica is known for. The hotel features pools, restaurants, and its prime location on the famous Seven Mile Beach. It also includes a water park and has activities to be enjoyed by every member of the family.

Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club Boscobel is ranked at Number 5 also has something for everyone, from “surf and turf,” an action-adventure water park, championship golf, and 23 acres of tropical gardens, this beautiful and private locale features a white-sand beach, seven gourmet restaurants, three swimming pools, a scuba practice pool, and many other opportunities to enjoy watersports.

Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort in Runaway Bay was voted Number 6. This excellent resort offers activities ranging from relaxing in a hammock beneath swaying tropical palms to splashing around in the water park to teeing off at the private 18-hole championship golf course or playing in the sand on the beach. The friendly accommodation caters to making vacation dreams come true for every member of the family.

At Number 11 is Iberostar Rose Hall Suites in Rose Hall. This five-star all-inclusive resort offers personalized guest services and is perfect for family vacations. All rooms have been designed to meet the needs of the most discriminating travelers, and the beachfront location offers stunning ocean views. The resort is conveniently located near the urban area of Rose Hall, so guests have a chance to experience everything Jamaica has to offer.

Also located in Rose Hall is Number16, the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa. This all-inclusive resort in Montego Bay offers opportunities to participate and enjoy a wide variety of amenities, including food and drinks, during a relaxing tropical escape. The resort features access to the longest white-sand beach on the island, a variety of water sports, and a water park. Located on the legendary Rose Hall estate, which dates from the 18th century, the venue offers the charm and hospitality the island is famous for.

Source: Trip Advisor

Photo Credit: Instagram @annie_voyages