Jamaica is rightfully famous for its beautiful beaches and excellent resort choices, but there is more to the island than sun and sand. Jamaica offers a multi-faceted culture that goes far beyond its superb tropical panoramas. Here are Five Things Jamaica Dоеѕ Better Thаn Аnуоnе Еlѕе.

1. The Ultimate in Kite-Surfing

Individuals who are interested in kite-surfing generally think of Hawaii, Spain, Fiji, California, or the Cayman Islands. However, some of the best kite-surfing – and the least crowded – can be found in Jamaica. The kite-surfing locations on the Island provide beginners with a great place to learn as there is less competition for space than in other locations, which means fewer chances for accidents. Most experienced kite-surfers and even professionals find Jamaica’s lack of crowding a pleasant change from other venues.

2. The Bоb Marley Muѕеum

Everyone knows that Jamaica is the home of reggae music and the legendary musician and activist Bob Marley. A visit to the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston provides insight into Marley’s life, inspiration, and works. The museum is located in the house in which Marley lived during the height of his career. A tour of the museum features Marley’s gold and platinum albums, his studio workings, and even a life-sized hologram of the artist.

3. Enjoy Jerk Chicken from a Roadside Stand

When Jamaicans think of their favorite foods, they are likely to place a meal of jerk chicken high on the list. And the best places to find authentic jerk chicken are the roadside stands that offer the spicy grilled treat cooked to its traditional perfection. The combination of flavors, traditional cooking methods, local ingredients, and tropical ambiance that make eating jerk chicken the spectacular experience it should be can only be found in Jamaica. Excellent jerk chicken can also be found in almost any restaurant on the island as well, if roadside dining is not an option. Note: vegetarians and seafood lovers can also enjoy jerk cooking, as most roadside stands offer a variety of jerked cuisine.

4. Experience Real Rastafarian Culture

Rastafarian culture became famous because of Bob Marley, but it has a long history on the island. Rastafari is both a religion and a social movement that developed in Jamaica. Rastafarian communities like the Rastafari Indigenous Village are open to visitors so they can learn about the beliefs and customs of the Rastafarians through exhibits, hands-on activities, and interactions with community members.

5. Taste the Real Jamaican Patty

The Jamaican patty is not just a round slab of processed meat as too often served in the United States. It is a spicy and savory filling baked inside a flaky pastry and one of the true culinary wonders of the country. Ground beef is most commonly used as a filling for the Jamaican patty, but other fillings are also used, including shrimp, lobster, curried chicken, vegetable, ackee, and cheese. A not-to-be-missed casual meal or snack.

