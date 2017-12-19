5 Things You Never Knew About Mr. Vegas

Clifford Smith who is famously known as Mr. Vegas is one of Jamaica’s leading dancehall artists. He has had so many hit reggae and dancehall singles it is hard to keep count. He has performed all over the world and was featured on a remixed version of Beyoncé’s “Standing on the Sun“. Several of Mr. Vegas songs have been on the Billboard charts. The nickname “Mr. Vegas” was given to Smith by classmates who he played football with, as they thought he kicked the ball like a Las Vegas dancer. We caught up with “Mr. Vegas” as our team interviews a few of the artist who will be performing on the 2018 Love and Harmony cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Here are 5 things you did not know about Mr. Vegas.

Your happiest childhood memory is…

Happy childhood memory is swimming in the cassava river.

Growing up my hero was…

Growing up my mom was my Hero

A movie I never get tired of watching is…

I never get tired of watching Boomerang with Eddie Murphy.

Finish the following sentence “If I was not an entertainer I would be……

If I was not an entertainer, I would be a poor man.

If you were stuck on a deserted island and given the choice of 2 albums to put on your music which artist would it be?

The two albums would be Michael Jackson Number ones and any Whitey Houston

