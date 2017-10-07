5 Things You Need To Know To Understand Jamaican Women

The beauty and charm of Jamaican women is evident wherever in the world they go. Though many words can be used to describe them, delicate and frail will never suit them. These strong, independent women are also known to be equally warm and loving to the people in their lives. But before you make the mistake of taking their kindness for weakness, here are five things you need to know about Jamaican women.

1. They have wicked dancing skills.

Jamaican women will quickly put you to shame with their expert dancing skills and their ability to gyrate their waists with incredible skill and precision can be downright hypnotizing. It’s part of the passion that drives them and you’ll hardly find a Jamaican woman that hasn’t mastered the ‘wine’ with deathly precision.

2. They like to eat healthy.

With a culture that stresses eating “good food”, you can expect healthy eating to be an important part of the Jamaican woman’s life. Many are excellent cooks, but rather than following extreme diet fads, our women are more concerned with a balanced diet that includes a lot of protein and naturally grown foods.

3. They’re very passionate.

Jamaican women are naturally passionate but that can also be a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re passionate lovers and are fiercely loyal. On the other, Jamaican women won’t hesitate to defend their family and the people they consider to be important. They don’t have much tolerance for disrespect either so don’t get on their wrong side.

4. They know how to have a good time.

This island in the sun is also famous for its partying atmosphere so it should be no surprise that many of our women are very outgoing. They love to have fun and are fun to be around. Being the ultimate party animal, the Jamaican woman has the ability to liven up any party and bring the vibes to fever pitch in no time.

5. Don’t expect them to be on time

If there’s a Jamaican woman in your life, she won’t always be on time for dates or appointments even though you both agreed on a precise time. It’s not exactly a positive stereotype but it is well known that Jamaicans run on island time so prepare for a little extra wait time for the Jamaican woman.