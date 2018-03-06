5 Ways Street Food Quests Can Help You Explore Jamaica

Visitors come to our shores for many reasons but eating Jamaican food is the best introduction to the island culture. While many hotels serve delicious local food, it is the street food sold by the local people that brings the most authentic experience. If you’re a tourist looking to enrich your Jamaican experience, then venture onto the streets of Jamaica to try the local food. Here are five ways that a street food quest can help you explore Jamaica.

It deepens cultural understanding

As street food is usually prepared and sold by locals, it is a very good way to deepen your understanding about the local culture. A quest for street food helps you to learn about the Jamaican people, what we eat, and how we prepare our food. It also exposes you to cultural insights about various aspects of life on the island.

You make new friends

Jamaicans are a naturally warm and friendly people and this is especially evident over a shared meal. When you seek out street food, you are likely to meet local customers there who can recommend dishes for you to try, as well as share travel secrets that the locals use to help you get the most out of your vacation.

You learn cooking skills

Many street vendors are happy to share cooking tips if you wish to recreate these foods when you return to your country. Jamaicans use a lot of herbs and spices in their cooking, and while some street food vendors may hold their secret recipe a little close to their chests, others will gladly share cooking tips for their finger licking meals.

You can practice Jamaican patois

Chatting with local vendors and customers is an easy way to practice your language skills and learn the latest Jamaican buzz words. Patois is a very expressive language that incorporates a lot of body language and facial expressions, so the experience of chatting with the locals is one that will be hard to forget.

Get a bang for your buck

Your mission to seek out popular street foods can stretch your vacation dollar. Create your own adventure with a street food quest, and discover food stalls and cheap bites away from expensive tourist centers, plus the added bonus of the authentic Jamaican taste.

Photo Source: Exhibitonj