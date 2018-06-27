8 Things You Did Not Know About Comedian Nikki Crosby

We caught up with comedian Nikki Crosby who is performing at the Caribbean Comedy Night on June 29 at the Miramar Cultural Center. Born in Trinidad the versatile comedian has performed all over the US and recently performed in St. Marten. Here are 8 things you did not know about Nikki.

My happiest childhood memory is…

a surprise birthday party when I was 9 years old. My grandparents had it in New York while I was on vacation so I was really surprised.

Finish the following sentence “If I was not a comedian I would be……

I would be a lawyer. Always had the gift of the gab

My Favorite Sports is…

Tennis, and my favorite team is Brazil.

One thing that is in my house that would surprise people?

It would surprise people that I have pit bulls. But if they come in, it wouldn’t be a surprise again lol.

My Mother always told me…

To have on proper underwear. You never know.

I feel happiest for the day when…

I complete my dream house in Tobago.

My favorite item of clothing is…

A pair of jeans. It gives my “bumsee” a lift. And when you don’t have, you take what little help you can get. I never take it off lol.

One simple action you think everyone could take to make the world a better place…

respect. If we respected each other and each other’s views, the world would be a happier place.