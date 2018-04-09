Features General

9 Stunning Photos from Jamaica Carnival 2018

by Brittany Murphy
Between March 31st and  April 8th, the streets of Jamaica were filled with thousands of people dancing, drinking, and having a great time. Get a glimpse of what you missed with these 9 stunning photos from Jamaica carnival 2018.

If you had the chance to attend carnival, what was your experience like?


Photo: Instagram @_mariecollette_


Photo: Instagram @876highfashiondreadofficial


Photo: Instagram @kandiileena


Photo: Instagram @jerry_jak


Photo: Instagram @jaefiasco


Photo: Instagram @jenequep


Photo: Instagram @designsbydru


Photo: Instagram @sandyrose311


Photo: Instagram @rebeccasilvera

 

