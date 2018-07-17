ABC Features 7 Jamaican Boutique Hotels

It can be difficult to select just the right accommodations for a Jamaican vacation, but television network ABC has made it easier by reviewing and recommending seven of the best boutique-style, all-inclusive hotels in Montego Bay, Negril, and Ocho Rios. All are upscale, beach-front locations that provide a quiet and relaxing experience. Guests have no worries about having to endure loud, rum-fueled pool parties that they want to avoid.

The SPA Retreat Boutique Hotel is located on the spectacular cliffs in Negril. It is a stylish and intimate venue that operates under an adults-only policy. There are 18 two-story cottages made of stone that include private porches overlooking either the ocean or the hotel’s gardens. The accommodations feature large bathrooms, well-stocked mini-refrigerators, and free wi-fi, but no televisions. Instead, the resort provides breathtaking views of the cliffs, Caribbean sunsets, and the sparkling waters of the sea. There is an outdoor saltwater swimming pool, as well as direct access to the ocean. Dining options include farm-to-table selections and traditionally prepared jerk chicken from the Blue Mahoe restaurant and bar.

The Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios is an elegant, retro-style inn that harkens back to the “old days” of Jamaica. The décor features a blue and white color scheme complemented by the resort’s hardwood furniture. All of the spacious rooms have living-room style verandas with ocean views, and the cottages have even more space with private infinity pools and direct beach access. This is a low-key venue with the most notable features being the pool and bar, a waterfront space, live music every night, and a decidedly upscale Caribbean menu.

The Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay is consistently the subject of high praise from guests. It is one of the best luxury hotels in Montego Bay and one of the best places to honeymoon in Jamaica. The hotel is surrounded by lush tropical gardens that offer a secluded and elegant haven from the world. Its ocean-front rooms are designed by Ralph Lauren and feature four-poster beds made of mahogany. The resort is built on the edge of a cliff, providing excellent views of sunsets and sea. Dining options are overseen by Chef Martin Ian Maginley and focus on high-end Caribbean cuisine, including lemongrass lobster bisque, chicken-liver pate with aged rum, and seared snapped with callaloo puree.

Hermosa Cove in Ocho Rios is an eco-friendly venue that features three cascading pools and its own private beach. There are stone-walled, terraced walkways that wind through its grounds and past sun decks, gazebos, and groves of palm trees. Each villa has separate living and kitchen areas and a furnished terrace. The small private beach adds to the perfect Caribbean experience.

The Caves was first opened by Rastafarians and subsequently operated by Island Outpost, a hotel group owned by the music producer who introduced Bob Marley to the world, offers a choice of “quirky” cottages situated on Negril’s limestone cliffs. Every part of the hotel is in harmony with its natural setting, from the tropical plants that surround each cottage to its limestone tables and chairs that are carved into the grottoes located at the base of the cliffs. Especially notable are the romantic candlelight dinners served in the caves. The hotel offers cooking classes upon request, and its Sands bar is great for viewing the stars and the sea.

Sunset at the Palms, a resort and spa is located in Negril. The adults-only venue has 85 rooms yet remains an intimate and romantic choice. The eco-friendly treehouse accommodations offer a unique experience, with large balconies and daybeds featured. The candlelight dinners are famous throughout the island for their innovative and inventive approaches to food, and of course, the sunsets are stunning.

The Zoetry hotel in Montego Bay is an all-inclusive resort that features numerous designer accents in its décor. It is perfect for couples seeking privacy and offers some of the best value for the money of any of the all-inclusives. There are non-motorized water sports available at the beach, three ocean-view restaurants, and 49 attractive rooms. The free minibars are restocked twice a day, and laundry service, wi-fi, and butler service is also on offer.

Photo and information Source: Facebook, ABC News , The SPA Retreat Boutique Hotel