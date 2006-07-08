Would you like to try the Jamaican national dish a new way. Enjoy our delicious recipe for Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish Patties .
INGREDIENTS :
- 1/2 lb. Saltfish (codfish)
- 1 dozen ackees
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove garlic crushed
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 slices hot scotch bonnet pepper
- 1 small red sweet pepper
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
METHOD:
- Soak Saltfish in warm water to taste.
- After soaking saltfish (codfish), place it in cold water and boil.
- Clean the ackee. Remove the seeds and all traces of interior red pit from the ackees.
- Wash ackees five times
- Cover and boil until moderately soft.
- Drain, cover, and put aside.
- Pick up (flake) the saltfish and remove all bones.
- Sauté thinly sliced onions, garlic, scott bonnet pepper and sweet pepper slices.
- Add saltfish and the ackees, and turn the fire/stove up slightly.
- Add black pepper
- Pour in to serving plate and garnish with remaining onions and pepper slices
- Do not over cook as you will be using this as filling.
INGREDIENTS FOR PASTRY:
- 11 ozs suet (beef fat or shortening)
- 4 cups flour
- 1 level teaspoon salt
- 2/3 cup iced water
METHOD:
- Trim all skin and fatty membrane from suet and set overnight in freezer.
- Next day, with a very sharp knife shave suet as finely as possible.
- Combine salt and flour, then work in suet as you would shortening in plain pastry, cutting it in with two knives.
- Add iced water in sufficient amount to have a dough which can be rolled out.
- Form into a ball and with a rolling pin, pat gently, turning the dough over once or twice in order to have it all properly held together.
- Set overnight wrapped in wax paper in freezer.
- Next day, pull off enough dough (after defrosting) to roll into a circle the size of a breakfast saucer.
- Dip dough in flour before rolling.
- Roll quite thin and cut in a circle. (use saucer for help)
- In the center of each circle place a spoonful of ackee filling, fold dough over to form a crescent shape seal edges with egg white or by crimping the edge and folding dough slightly under.
- Do not prick the pastry.
- Bake on ungreased tin sheet in a hot oven for about 35 mins.
- This recipe will make about 3 dozen regular patties. if cocktail patties are needed, use a smaller cutter than a saucer.
- Serving 3 dozen regular size patties. Try different fillings for experiment.