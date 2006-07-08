Would you like to try the Jamaican national dish a new way. Enjoy our delicious recipe for Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish Patties .

INGREDIENTS :

1/2 lb. Saltfish (codfish)

1 dozen ackees

1 small onion

1 clove garlic crushed

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 slices hot scotch bonnet pepper

1 small red sweet pepper

3 tablespoons cooking oil

METHOD:

Soak Saltfish in warm water to taste. After soaking saltfish (codfish), place it in cold water and boil. Clean the ackee. Remove the seeds and all traces of interior red pit from the ackees. Wash ackees five times Cover and boil until moderately soft. Drain, cover, and put aside. Pick up (flake) the saltfish and remove all bones. Sauté thinly sliced onions, garlic, scott bonnet pepper and sweet pepper slices. Add saltfish and the ackees, and turn the fire/stove up slightly. Add black pepper Pour in to serving plate and garnish with remaining onions and pepper slices Do not over cook as you will be using this as filling.

INGREDIENTS FOR PASTRY:

11 ozs suet (beef fat or shortening)

4 cups flour

1 level teaspoon salt

2/3 cup iced water

METHOD: