Breads and Cakes

Ackee and Saltfish Patty

11 years ago
by Winsome Murphy

Would you like to try the Jamaican national dish a new way. Enjoy our delicious recipe for Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish Patties .

INGREDIENTS :

  • 1/2 lb. Saltfish (codfish)
  • 1 dozen ackees
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic crushed
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 slices hot scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1 small red sweet pepper
  • 3 tablespoons cooking oil

METHOD:

  1. Soak Saltfish in warm water to taste.
  2. After soaking saltfish (codfish), place it in cold water and boil.
  3. Clean the ackee. Remove the seeds and all traces of interior red pit from the ackees.
  4. Wash ackees five times
  5. Cover and boil until moderately soft.
  6. Drain, cover, and put aside.
  7. Pick up (flake) the saltfish and remove all bones.
  8. Sauté thinly sliced onions, garlic, scott bonnet pepper and sweet pepper slices.
  9. Add saltfish and the ackees, and turn the fire/stove up slightly.
  10. Add black pepper
  11. Pour in to serving plate and garnish with remaining onions and pepper slices
  12. Do not over cook as you will be using this as filling.

INGREDIENTS FOR PASTRY:

  • 11 ozs suet (beef fat or shortening)
  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 level teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup iced water

METHOD:

  1. Trim all skin and fatty membrane from suet and set overnight in freezer.
  2. Next day, with a very sharp knife shave suet as finely as possible.
  3. Combine salt and flour, then work in suet as you would shortening in plain pastry, cutting it in with two knives.
  4. Add iced water in sufficient amount to have a dough which can be rolled out.
  5. Form into a ball and with a rolling pin, pat gently, turning the dough over once or twice in order to have it all properly held together.
  6. Set overnight wrapped in wax paper in freezer.
  7. Next day, pull off enough dough (after defrosting) to roll into a circle the size of a breakfast saucer.
  8. Dip dough in flour before rolling.
  9. Roll quite thin and cut in a circle. (use saucer for help)
  10. In the center of each circle place a spoonful of ackee filling, fold dough over to form a crescent shape seal edges with egg white or by crimping the edge and folding dough slightly under.
  11. Do not prick the pastry.
  12. Bake on ungreased tin sheet in a hot oven for about 35 mins.
  13. This recipe will make about 3 dozen regular patties. if cocktail patties are needed, use a smaller cutter than a saucer.
  14. Serving 3 dozen regular size patties. Try different fillings for experiment.

