Jamaica offers an exciting variety of waterfront treasures waiting to be discovered by intrepid travelers. The beaches of this fascinating island offer a multitude of unique experiences, and visitors can readily discover the unique vibe of Jamaica via its beach venues, which have something to offer everyone from foodies to families. Below, in no particular order, is a list of seven of the island’s best beaches.

Dunn’s River Falls Beach

At the end of the Dunn’s River Waterfalls, the river meets the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean sea. It is one of the best beaches in Jamaica. After climbing the falls visitors can relax, have a Red Stripe beer and enjoy a dip in the water. You can also lay on the beach, relax and enjoy a great view of the Ocho Rios coastline.

Dосtоr’ѕ Cаvе Bеасh in Mоntеgо Bау

One of the most-visited beaches in Jamaica, Doctor’s Cave Beach has been recently upgraded to highlight its light-colored sandy beach backed by palm trees and an array of shops located along Glouster Avenue, the main tourist thoroughfare in Montego Bay. As the beach faces west, it offers an excellent place to watch Jamaica’s spectacular sunsets.

Cornwall Beach in Montego Bay

Just a short walk down the road from Doctor’s Cave is secluded Cornwall Beach. This is a wonderful place to swim as it offers an uncrowded spot with fewer tourists. Visitors can just relax away from the crowds and enjoy the refreshing ocean breezes. As a bonus, beach-goers can enjoy a “bottomless” mug of Appleton rum on “Cornwall Sundays.”

Seven Mile Bеасh in Negril

On Seven Mile Beach, visitors can soak up the sun while participating in some of the best party atmosphere on the island. This beach is a hot spot for those who want to make the sunbathing scene, truly offering seven miles of sumptuous sand, sexy sunbathers and families. There are even nude beach areas. Vendors walk the beach selling street food, including jerk chicken, and there is a wide choice of watersports and outfitters available. Partying on the sand continues into the night with the sounds of reggae music from Alfred’s Ocean Palace. The Jungle Night Club keeps the party going until dawn.

Jаmаіса Inn Bеасh in Oсhо Rіоѕ

Visitors to Jamaica Inn can enjoy one of the most exclusive beaches in the Caribbean. The location features swaying tropical palms and an historic house fronted by golden sands. An uncrowded spot for Inn guests only, the beach is perfect for honeymooners looking to relax, enjoy the open-air Ocean Spa massages, and take in the views from the cliff above Cutlass Bay.

Low Cау Bеасh on Oracabessa Bау

GоldеnEуе wаѕ once thе vacation home of Jаmеѕ Bоnd сrеаtоr Ian Fleming, who came to Jamaica to write and unwind. The property is now owned by Chris Blackwell, a Jamaican music industry executive, who has transformed it into a top-quality resort comprising 26 beach huts. Many of these have views of Low Cay Beach, which features a sheltered 500-foot cove. The guests at GoldenEye can also swim and enjoy stand-up paddle-boarding in the four-acre lagoon.

Pellew Island near Port Antonio

A mere five mіlеѕ from Port Antonio, thіѕ small іѕlеt hаѕ had mаnу nаmеѕ, including Mоnkеу Island and Princess Island. It features a соmрасt bеасh that offers the perfect spot for visitors to live out their most extravagant castaway fantasies. Just minutes from the mainland, it can be reached by kayaking from San Sаn Beach. A destination suited to relaxing on the sand and snorkeling the nearby reef.