Barbados-Cou-Cou-Recipe

Cou-cou and flying fish is the national dish of Barbados. Many say it is similar to polenta or grits but Cou-cou is made with cornmeal and okra with its own unique taste.
Ingredients:
- 6 c water
- 2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 4 c yellow cornmeal
- 1 stick (1/2 c) butter/margarine
- 1 lb fresh okra or 1 package frozen
- Cut Okra
Method:
- Wash and dice the okra.
- Add salt to the water and bring it to a boil.
- Add both forms of okra to the water. Boil for five-eight minutes.
- Remove from heat. Extract the whole okra and keep it separate for garnishing.
- Take 2 cups of the water for cooking cou-cou.
- Mix the cornmeal with sufficient amount of cool water to wet it. Then blend the mixture.
- Add the cornmeal mixture into the 2 cups of water by stirring it in. Mix well.
- Heat the mixture in medium heat. Keep stirring for fifteen to twenty min.
- To test if the cou-cou is done, insert a wooden spoon in the center of the mixture. If the spoon easily comes off, it’s done.
- If you have accidentally added extra water, it will be creamy. In that case, let it stand uncovered and let it harden.
- Spoon butter on a serving bowl. Turn the cou-cou and place it into the bowl. Garnish with the whole okra.
- Best served with steamed codfish sauce and cucumber salad.