Barbados-Cou-Cou-Recipe

Cou-cou and flying fish is the national dish of Barbados. Many say it is similar to polenta or grits but Cou-cou is made with cornmeal and okra with its own unique taste.

Ingredients:

6 c water

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

4 c yellow cornmeal

1 stick (1/2 c) butter/margarine

1 lb fresh okra or 1 package frozen

Cut Okra

Method: