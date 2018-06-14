Caribbean Recipes

Barbados Cou-Cou Recipe

2 hours ago
by Staff Writer
Barbados-Cou-Cou-Recipe
Written by Staff Writer

Cou-cou and flying fish is the national dish of Barbados.  Many say it is similar to polenta or grits but Cou-cou is made with cornmeal and okra with its own unique taste.

Ingredients:

  • 6 c water
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 4 c yellow cornmeal
  • 1 stick (1/2 c) butter/margarine
  • 1 lb fresh okra or 1 package frozen
  • Cut Okra

Method:

  1. Wash and dice the okra.
  2. Add salt to the water and bring it to a boil.
  3. Add both forms of okra to the water. Boil for five-eight minutes.
  4. Remove from heat. Extract the whole okra and keep it separate for garnishing.
  5. Take 2 cups of the water for cooking cou-cou.
  6. Mix the cornmeal with sufficient amount of cool water to wet it. Then blend the mixture.
  7. Add the cornmeal mixture into the 2 cups of water by stirring it in. Mix well.
  8. Heat the mixture in medium heat. Keep stirring for fifteen to twenty min.
  9. To test if the cou-cou is done, insert a wooden spoon in the center of the mixture. If the spoon easily comes off, it’s done.
  10. If you have accidentally added extra water, it will be creamy. In that case, let it stand uncovered and let it harden.
  11. Spoon butter on a serving bowl. Turn the cou-cou and place it into the bowl. Garnish with the whole okra.
  12. Best served with steamed codfish sauce and cucumber salad.

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like