Best Ever Groovin’ In The Park; Stellar Performances

Groovin In The Park at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York a one-day festival drew its largest crowd ever this year. People flew from Florida and destinations around the country to experience what Carol Miller, a Groovin supporter, described as a” superb line up with excellent performances from start to finish.” Groovin 2018 was the best ever in the eight-year history of the festival performance. Miller feels the promoters have to “come good to top this one” (next year).

The female empowerment segment featured some of the best voices in reggae. Headlined by British based singer JC Lodge, (Telephone Love & Someone Loves You Honey), Marcia Aikens (I’m Still in Love) and Pam Hall (Truly & Perfedia) their segment was marred by stage management failure. JC Lodge was allowed two songs, while Marcia and Pam set cut significantly. The ladies handled the situation with professionalism by delivering excellent performances.

Singer Romain Virgo is one the brightest star on the reggae horizon had the crowd singing along with him delivered a great set.

Busy Signal completed unfinished his business from 2017 when he was unceremoniously cut in the middle his set, in fine style. He had the crowd going his entire set. When drew “Jamaica Love” the capacity crowd became his choir

Capleton performance set the place on fire which proved an ecstatic climax to a molten-hot performance

The two headline acts “BabyFace” and Damian Marley delivered a series of great performances. Kenny “BabyFace” Edmonds, who was making his second appearance at the festival in 6 years, and his band well-timed choreography stagecraft gave an electrifying mind-blowing performance, For more than an hour the multiple Grammy-winning artiste, producer and songwriter demonstrated why he’s had fifty top 10 hits and his single and album sales worldwide is more than 600 million . He delivered the best performance at Groovin In The Park. The capacity crowd was mesmerized. The capacity crowd mesmerized.

Coming directly after Babyface exciting set Marley commanded the stage from his opening song. Delivering hard mellow songs driving Rthymn cool the crowd down. The audience, including Babyface who left his trailer to watch Marley’s set, went wild when he invited Capleton for ‘It Is Written,’ then closed with his biggest hit ‘Welcome To Jamrock’.The capacity audience left the park well pleased and satisfied.