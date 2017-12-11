VIDEO: Our Picks of the 5 Best Singles on the 2018 Grammy Nominated Reggae Albums

The Grammys have announced the names of the nominees for the Best Reggae Album award for 2018. The nominees are Chronixx (Album – Chronology), Common Kings (Album – Lost In Paradise), J Boog (Album – Wash House Ting), Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley (Album – Stony Hill), Morgan Heritage (Album –Avrakedabra). In 2017 Ziggy Marley took the Reggae Grammy for the album titled “ Ziggy Marley”. Morgan Heritage won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album for Strictly Roots in 2016. Here are our picks of the 5 Best Singles (not any order) on the 2018 Grammy Nominated Reggae Albums:

Common Kings – “Lost In Paradise” from the album Lost In Paradise

Chronixx – “Likes” from the album Chronology

J Boog – “Good Cry” from the album Wash House Ting

Morgan Heritage – “Reggae Night” from the album Avrakedabra

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – “R.O.A.R” from the album Stony Hill

The 60th GRAMMY Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January. 28th, 2018. It will be broadcasted live on CBS at 7:30–11 p.m. Eastern Time and 4:30–8 p.m. Pacific Time and streamed live via GRAMMY.com/live. The Best Reggae Album winners will be announced at the Premiere Ceremony. It is one of the categories that is not broadcasted live.

Source – Grammy Award