Billboard Magazine Features Buju Banton’s Long-Awaited Return

With approximately eight months remaining before international reggae superstar Buju Banton returns home from McRae Correctional Facility, worldwide anticipation is building. Last Friday the leading U.S. music industry publication, Billboard Magazine, published a feature on the mounting excitement surrounding Buju Banton’s release, scheduled for December 8, 2018.

Music lovers and fans from all over the world are sharing their admiration, love and excitement for the Grammy-winning recording artist who has toured the globe since the age of 19 and collaborated with international acts like Stephen Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Fat Joe, Beres Hammond and Busta Rhymes.

Throughout the article by music journalist Reshma B, Buju Banton’s major influence on the worldwide music industry is highlighted, as major artists from Jamaica and America as well as leading industry figures express their admiration for him.

A$AP Rocky calls Buju Banton “One of my favorite reggae rappers” while DJ Khaled stated “I love Buju so much. His music is like praying.”

“He was always touring, always working. He started that work as a teenager, and he worked until he was decades into his career” says Pat McKay, director of programming for reggae at Sirius XM. “In that time he built a world community fanbase.”

The demand for Buju Banton’s music remains high and the reggae fraternity is anticipating his return to the stage and the studio.

“There is a big void without Buju Banton in the music” says veteran reggae singer Cocoa Tea. “We would like to see Buju free because Buju is one of I and I soldier.”

“Buju Banton’s music makes bad people wanna do good,” says Jamaican reaggae giant Beres Hammond, who has often collaborated with the artist and shared many stages with him. “We need people like him out here.”

With the Easter holiday upon us many are reflecting about the new life and the emerging of Buju Banton and when he will start releasing new music and performing again.

“Its a very exciting time. After 9 long years Buju Banton’s redemption is at hand,” states Jospeh Louis Jr of A-Team Management, Buju Banton’s official representative. “Buju is looking forward to performing for his fans again and releasing new music. We are currently in negotiation with a number of promoters and sponsors in Jamaica and elsewhere.”

