Jamaican Restaurant Featured in 10 Top Vegan Dishes in Birmingham

Vegans in the city of Birmingham in the United Kingdom are lucky enough to have a choice of amazing restaurants to choose from. And high on the list of the best vegan dishes available in Birmingham, which was compiled from recommendations on the Birmingham Vegans Facebook group, is the Jamaican restaurant Talk of the Town! The dishes at Talk of the Town have been characterized as “Jamaican food as it should be,” notably very flavorful and provided in extremely generous portions. The restaurant’s Stew Peas and Callaloo is a special favorite with the stew peas in a rich and savory sauce with red beans, thyme, coconut milk, garlic, and peppers. And the spinach-like callaloo cooked with onions, garlic, thyme, oil, and special seasonings is the perfect companion dish. Along with the stew peas and callaloo, diners are treated to traditional rice and peas with steamed vegetables. The restaurant staff was also singled out for their friendly and exceptional service. Other vegan dishes recommended to Birmingham diners include pho, the national Vietnamese dish of hot and spicy tofu and mushroom at Bún Chay Huế; the Sweet Vegetarian Pizza at Mr. Singh’s Pizza, which features Neapolitan sauce, peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn and pineapple; the Hearty Vegan at Cherry Red’s all-day breakfast spot, which includes a Linda McCartney sausage, deep fried tofu, beans, mushrooms, spinach, toast with vegan butter), cherry tomatoes and hash browns; the Vegan dessert Calzone at Zizzi’s consisting of warm, sugared dough with a filling of bananas, caramelized pecans and blueberries served with coconut and chocolate-ripple gelato; the Hail Seitan Burger at BrewDog; Vegan Tacos at Habaneros; “Meatball” Sub at Fressh made of mushroom and brown rice with vegan mozzarella; the Ticklish Tikka Dog at Not Dogs, an 8-inch vegan hot dog topped with home-made tikka masala, chopped coriander and crushed poppadoms; and the Vegan Carrot Cake at Costa Coffee Waterstones.

Photo by Mohamade A.