Bob Marley’s “Legend” Album Second Title to Spend 500 Weeks on Billboard Album Chart

“Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers,” the most successful album recorded by reggae icon Bob Marley, has returned to the Billboard 200 chart at Number 170. While this ranking doesn’t match the position of other albums by the one of the most highly respected musicians in history, it does represent a milestone reached only once before. At 500 weeks on the chart, “Legend” comes in second to Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which has been on the prestigious chart for 934 weeks. “Legend” was released over 30 years ago in 1984 and has never decreased in popularity during that time. The album has not been on the Billboard 200 list for 500 consecutive weeks, but it has been on the chart quite often for work recorded so long ago. It remains the highest-charting release in the United States for Marley and his most successful there. Its peak ranking was Number 5 and is one of only two Top 10 collections. The album’s continuing popularity is a testament to Marley’s talent and artistic vision.

Source: Forbes Magazine