Corinne Bailey Rae’s Cover of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” on Huffington Post’s List of 18 Top First-Dance Wedding Songs

It can be difficult to find just the right song for the newly married couple’s first dance at their wedding, but the Huffington Post comes to the rescue with its list of the 18 best tunes for the occasion. According to Bri Swatek, the owner of Spinning with Style in New York, two things are critical in the choice of a first-dance song: the lyrics must be the first consideration, and then the sound and a tempo that is easy to dance to. Among these is the cover of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” by Corinne Bailey Rae, which is ranked at Number Six. The tune is described as having a “smoke and romantic feel” that Bailey Rae augments with a note of vulnerability in her voice. It was called “perfect” for a newly wedded couple who are beginning their life journey together, said Russ Anderson, the owner of Bela Sono Music in Fairfax, Virginia. The top five songs recommended for this important part of any wedding party as listed by the Huffington Post are: 1. Sade’s “By Your Side”; 2. Nelly Furtado’s “Feel So Close”; 3. Alicia Myers’s “I Want To Thank You”; 4. Xavier Omar’s “Blind Man” and 5. Led Zeppelin’s “All My Love.” The remaining songs on the list include 7. Chris Stapleton ― “Tennessee Whiskey,,” 8. Lykke Li ― “Unchained Melody,” 9. Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros ― “Home,” 10. Matthew Koma ― “Years” (acoustic), 11. Lana Del Rey ― “Lucky Ones,” 12. Pink Martini ― “Let’s Never Stop Falling in Love, 13. Prince ― “Adore, ”14. Ray LaMontagne ― “Let It Be Me, ” 15. Van Morrison ― “Someone Like You,”,16. John Mayer ― “XO,” 17. Michael Jackson ― “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” and 18. Felix Jaehn ft. Jasmine Thompson ― “Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better).”

Information and Photo Source: Youtube, Huffington Post