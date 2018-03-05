Five Small and Boutique Hotels in Jamaica Voted into Travelers Choice Top 25 in Caribbean for 2018

Calling this small Jamaican hotel “serenity at its finest” and saying that it “exceeded all expectations,” travelers reviewing accommodations at the Tripadvisor website gave the top Travelers Choice award to Geejam in Port Antonio. The hotel was named Number 1 of the top 25 small hotels in the Caribbean. It has been characterized as a portal into authentic island culture. It features seven double rooms on six acres that consist of three deluxe cabins, a suite, and a self-contained villa with three bedrooms. Geejam also features a state-of-the-art recording studio, spa, gym, and bushbar, which combines exclusivity with the natural beauty of the surrounding tropical bush.

Also in Port Antonio is the Number 3 ranked Resort at Wilkes Bay, This small hotel was described as the perfect place for discerning travelers to explore local cuisine, interact with the locals, and enjoy the “charming and incredibly interesting owners.” The accommodation is located on a luxury estate on a secluded bay in San San and features 100 years of private, white-sand beach. The hotel includes a villa, cottage, and apartments, each of which has its own cook/housekeeper to see to guests’ needs. This is a beautiful place for couples and families and small groups who want a peaceful vacation in Jamaica.

The SPA Retreat Boutique Hotel in Negril was voted Number 13. This hotel offers a romantic escape that is the perfect wedding destination, as well as an enticing wellness retreat. Located on two acres on the West End Cliffs in Negril, it offers a good balance between modern technology and the natural, rustic landscape of the island. The accommodations feature 18 handcrafted stone cottages surrounded by tropical gardens. There is cliff-side organic dining available and a full-service day spa that provides classes in authentic Jamaican treatments.

Hermosa Cove in Ocho Rios was named Number 20 of the top 25. This unique resort began when an American art collector decided to shape 12 acres of tropical forest into a habitable work of art. The resort features several unique single and multi-bedroom villas, casual gourmet dining options, and ample opportunities to explore the arts and culture of Jamaica.

Tensing Pen Resort in Negril was voted Number 23. This romantic, intimate and exclusive hotel provides amazing ocean views from the limestone cliffs of Negril above the clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Each of its thatch-roofed rooms offers a beautiful way to experience Jamaica’s delights, and the staff treats every guest like family. Every room is decorated with Jamaican flair, and the cottages are located in secluded parts of a lush tropical setting. Each cottage has been built by hand of local stone, wood, and thatch to provide a real island lifestyle experience.

Source: Tripadvisor

Photo Credit: Instagram @geejamcollection