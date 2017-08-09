It’s a Boy for Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce

Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her husband Jason Pryce, welcomes their son Zyon into the world on August 7, 2017. Announcing the birth on Facebook, Fraser-Pryce wrote, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are powerful, I know that full well. Welcome Zyon D. Pryce, August 7, 2017! To God be the glory for the things he has done.” Along with the announcement, she posted a photo of herself and her husband. Fraser-Pryce’s outstanding career began in earnest when she won a surprise gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Since then, she has won six Olympic medals and nine World Championship medals.

Source: http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20170808/shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-announces-birth-her-baby-zyon

Photo Credit: Facebook