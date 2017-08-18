Jamaican Food Fight: Bread Pudding vs Sweet Potato Pudding – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Bread Pudding vs Sweet Potato Pudding. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote Count:

Bread Pudding – 0%

Sweet Potato Pudding – 100%

Selected Comments:

C Forrester – Sweet potato pudding all the way!! Yummy

P Mahoney – Sweet potato pudding of course!

S Murray – Sweet potato pudding hands down!

P Coombs – Sweet potato. Always win.

T Ritchie – Sweet potato! No soft, sweet gooey flavor like that in the world…

Contact us about the Jamaican food fight you would like to see. Be sure to check out our Facebook fan page.