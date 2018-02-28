Brides Magazine Features Jamaica

Focusing on the Jamaica that lies beyond the beach, an article in Brides Magazine shows the way to enjoy a honeymoon that includes more than perfect weather, palm trees, and sparkling Caribbean waters. This view of Jamaica presents activities for nature lovers, coffee enthusiasts, and those looking for unique adventures. Emphasized in the article is the fact that Jamaica has spectacular mountains. The Blue Mountains rise 3,100 fee above sea level and have been named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Blue Mountains offer cool, misty air, hiking through lush greenery, and a visit to the Twyman’s coffee estate.

Food represents an integral part of the Jamaican experience, and Kingston is a good place to begin. The Coronation Market offers local produce, the Devon House Bakery features some of the best patties on the island, and the famous Devon House ice cream is not to be missed. The mountains also provide opportunities for excellent dining at local venues like Life Yard, which features fresh Rastafarian fare.

Strawberry Hill is a super accommodation and a dream vacation resort. Owned by Chris Blackwell of Island Records, who brought Bob Marley and reggae to the world. The resort’s views offer 40 miles of panoramic grandeur. Its 12 cottages and villas include four-poster beds and private porches, with some villas built on stilts, and all of which have unique themed décor. A spa offers couples’ treatments using herbs from the Pantrepant farm, also owned by Blackwell. The multi-ethnic restaurant offers views of Kingston, and the bar and Sunday brunch are the places to catch a sight of celebrities like Charles and Camilla and Mick Jagger.

Hiking the Settlement Trail takes visitors past fruit trees and streams through a jungle landscape. A dawn visit to St. Mark’s Chapel, an 18th century marvel, is another excellent hiking choice. For more mountain views, there’s the Clifton Mount Estate, which also features stunning gardens with exotic birds and tropical plants.

