Bride’s Magazine Names 7 Best Jamaican All-Inclusive List Resorts

Seven all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica have been singled out by Bride’s magazine as exceptional places to honeymoon. Noting that few places in the world can compare with Jamaica as a destination, with its carefree attitude and spectacular beaches, Bride’s says it’s the perfect place for a post-wedding vacation. The resorts cited by the magazine are listed below.

The Caves, which is located on Negril’s limestone cliffs offers a natural elegance in its cliff-side cottages with their outstanding views. Perfect for those seeking adventure or relaxation, The Caves features top-quality service, private dining in the caves, and an ocean-view spa. This adults-only resort has been called the most romantic in the Caribbean.

Sandals South Coast’s location on a two-mile stretch of white sand beach offers a fenced, 500-acre wilderness preserve and guaranteed oceanfront lodging. All guestrooms provide excellent views and walk-out patios. One of the three pools at the resort is the biggest zero-entry pool in Jamaica. The sunset cocktail hour can be enjoyed in the over-the-water Latitudes Bar, which features fire pits and cantilevered hammocks.

Sunset at the Palms is set in the lush jungle environment of the north end of Seven Mile Beach. Guests staying at this adults-only resort enjoy lodging in one of its three open-air tree houses, which are complete with air conditioning. Numerous outdoor activities make this the place for active vacationer who can enjoy zip-lining, snorkeling, and nature wakes led by the resort’s resident gardener. Also featured are a mixology class and a Caribbean cooking class that offers the chance to prepare a variety of fresh produce.

Couples San Souci in Ocho Rios is a popular honeymoon spot, particularly for those who want to stay active. The resort features a fully equipped fitness center, a wide variety of exercise classes ranging from Pilates to yoga to spinning. Aerobics and aquacise and a professional-grade clay tennis court are also available. For those who want to just relax, there is seaside couples’ massage and the resort’s namesake coolers at the swim-up bar.

Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall is located near Montego Bay in a secluded clove, which gives this adults-only venue the perfect playground for grown-ups. Butlers are available to help guests with every task, including unpacking and arranging spa treatments. Everything is accomplished via the resort’s mobile app. There are four specialty restaurants, two buffets, six bars, and room service is available 24/7.

Meliã Braco Village in Rio Bueno offers 226 rooms, yet it describes itself as “small and intimate with big luxuries.” The resort provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere with full-service spa and dining options. The five a la carte restaurants and international buffet ensure that no one goes hungry. Featuring Jamaica’s signature jerk chicken and excellent cocktails, there’s no reason to ever check out.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa is perfect for those who want a beach vacation, particularly if they are traveling with children. The seaside location provides access to the longest beach in Jamaica, and the variety of activities will keep everyone busy. Sun-bathing, kayaking, snorkeling, and sailing are some of the choices available to guests at the Hilton Rose Hall.