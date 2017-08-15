British Singer and Actress, Rita Ora, Vacations in Jamaica

Rita Ora, British singer and actress, feels totally confident about her body and says she loves her “curvy shape.” The performer has encouraged her fans to avoid becoming obsessed with trying to be as thin as possible. On vacation in Jamaica, the singer showed off her body in a silver bikini. Ora, 26, says she works out every day and was happy to display the results of her efforts with eye-catching swimwear. She put her own quirky spin on the look by sporting a pair of futuristic white round-eye sunglasses in addition to showing off her ink. A former host on “America’s Next Top Model” television series, Ora enjoyed her vacation with her sister Elena. In an interview with “Shape” magazine, the singer said circuit training is part of her workout and that she focuses on her thighs and bum for one to two hours each day this She added, ‘I love my shape because it’s curvy. I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans. And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal,’