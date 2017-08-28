Should I buy Jamaica house from the neighbour without papers?

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I have lived in Kingston community all my life with my mother. A lady who lives close to us is migrating and says she wants $80,000.00 for the house she built. She doesnt have any paperwork, because the land is captured land. I want to buy it without papers, but what if somebody comes later to claim it. What do I do, if the only paper she has is the receipt she will write up for my money?

Stacey Ann Powell

RESPONSE: Dear Stacey Ann,

A word of wisdom – house and land in Jamaica is sold by paperwork. A receipt is not enough, and an attorney-at-law is critical to the process. There are several things you need to know and to have before you buy any house or land. In your case, if it is captured land, you need to check out whose land is it and whether there is a title. Seems like its government land, so you might want to go in to National Land Agency, the National Housing Trust or to the National Housing Development Corporation (merging Caribbean Housing Finance Corporation Limited, National Housing Corporation Limited and Operation PRIDE) to find out more about the status of that piece of land.

The information you get will be useful to help you in your decision.

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



