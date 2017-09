Buzzfeed Misses 2 Popular Jamaican Dishes on Its Ultimate Global Foodie List

In compiling its list of foods worth traveling the world to try, how did Buzzfeed miss the extremely popular Jamaican Jerk Chicken and the Jamaican Beef Patty. The omission is especially notable as there Jamaican Jerk Festivals are celebrated in many countries every year; the United States celebrates the tasty food annually in August. Few foods can claim their own yearly global festivals. The Caribbean region was represented in the Buzzfeed list by Langostinos a la Papi from La Casita de Papi in Cabarete, Dominican Republic.

The 34 foods that made the list include:

Swedish Meatballs from Bakfickan (Stockholm)

Chicken from Le Noailles (Bordeaux, France)

Rugelach from Marzipan Bakery (Jerusalem)

Hot dog from Baejarins Beztu Pylsur (Reykjavik, Iceland)

Bread from Moran’s Oyster Cottage (Galway, Ireland)

Fish sandwich at Jake’s Pickup (Bainbridge Island, Washington)

Falafel from l’As du Falafel (Paris)

Bangers and mash from The Brazen Head (Dublin)

Xiao Long Bao from Din Tai Fung (Singapore)

Fried chicken from Hattie B’s (Nashville)

Gelato from Bella Gelateria (Vancouver)

Salmon from Van Kerkwijk (Amsterdam)

Pizza at Dar Poeta (Rome)

Tom yum soup from Pratunam Market (Bangkok)

Hamburger from MASH (Shenzen, China)

Seafood pasta from La Fontelina (Capri, Italy)

Pastrami from Katz’s Delicatessen (Manhattan)

Zapiekanki from Endzior (Krakow, Poland)

Garlic butter shrimp from Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck (Oahu, Hawaii)

Pasta from La Tagliata (Positano, Italy)

Tapas from Tickets (Barcelona)

Sandwich from Zunzi’s (Savannah, Georgia)

Tacos from El Fogon (Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

Scallop Po’ Boy from 167 Raw (Charleston, South Carolina)

Langostinos a la Papi from La Casita de Papi (Cabarete, Dominican Republic)

Ruby chicken and black daal from Dishoom (London)

Fish tacos from Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company (Ventura, California)

Anything from Comme Chez Soi (Budapest)

Ramen from ABC Ramen (Tokyo)

Bánh mi from Bánh mì Phượng (Hoi An, Vietnam)

Sushi from Miku Sushi (Vancouver)

Montaditos from Quimet & Quimet (Barcelona)

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese (Seattle)

Steak tartare and frites from Le Cap Horn (Courchevel, France)