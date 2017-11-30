Calabar High School Gets Continuous Support from Former Students in the US

Calabar High School located in Kingston, Jamaica and one of the most popular schools on the tiny island, is best known for their athletic and academic skills. Unfortunately, the institution’s infrastructure doesn’t mirror that image, so over the last 4 years Sons of RABALAC, a Non-for-Profit organization based in South Florida, has dedicated their focus on the betterment of Calabar.

Through their fundraising initiatives such as “Green & Black,” an annual Dancehall event, and their “Alumni Soccer Tournament,” Sons of RABALAC has maintained to provide year-round scholarships for students which include uniforms, books, school supplies, meals, and transportation. They have also managed to provide the reconstruction of the school’s science lab and pavement, just to mention a few. This year on December 3rd at Miramar Regional Park, alumni from across Jamaica will come together and represent for their school including JC, KC, Wolmer’s, Excelsior, St. George’s, Ardenne, Tivoli Gardens, and so many more. Games start at 10:00 am and end at 8:00 pm with food and activities for the kids.

This year’s goal for Sons of RABALAC is to raise enough funds to remodel the entire Weight Room. A huge task to take on but the organization has no doubts they will meet their goal. Sons of RABALAC board member Mohinder Nathan said, “The support from former Calabar students is beyond measures, but the support from the community is tremendous, and knowing that there’s genuine love for the students, the new Weight Room will break ground in 2018.”

Please show your support by joining Sons of RABALAC on December 3rd, 2017 at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027 or call 954-695-1457