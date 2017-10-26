Carbbean Days of Giving” Raises over Us$40k to Benefit Caribbean Hurricane Victims

he recently held ‘Caribbean Day of Giving’ #CaribbeanDayofGiving mediathon on Saturday, October 7th, to assist Caribbean countries hit by recent hurricanes was deemed a successful venture with widespread collaboration from the Caribbean Diaspora media fraternity.

The organizers of the Day of Giving reported that the event raised over US$40,000 in cash as well as several barrels of goods, which were handed over to Ebenezer Pilgrim Holiness Church in New York, which will coordinate shipping to Barbuda and Dominica.

Most funds raised, came from New York based Caribbean Food Delights’ Vincent HoSang Foundation. The event also had the backing of corporate and organizational sponsors such as Digicel, Tower Isles Frozen Foods Limited, Irie Jam Media Group, Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records, Team Jamaica Bickle, Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations, Golden Krust, IMAGES LLC, Caribbean Business Connections and www.shareitcamp.com.

These efforts were in conjunction with fundraising efforts by The American Friends of Jamaica, the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies and the Caribbean Tourism Organization Relief Fund, all 501(c)3 charity partners of Caribbean Day of Giving.

Much of the funds raised will benefit The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which is the official body coordinating relief efforts to the various Caribbean countries affected by the hurricanes.

The all day media-thon, which involved over 32+ radio programs and other media platforms, featured interviews with Prime Ministers Hon. Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda; Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada; Hon. Andrew Holness of Jamaica; Hon. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Hon. Allan Chastanet of Saint Lucia; the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, The Hon. Dr. D. Orlando Smith as well as Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of the CDEMA and Her Excellency, Loreen Bannis-Roberts, Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations. The Door Restaurant in Queens and the Dumplin’ Shop in the Bronx, were the location sponsors and sites of the radiothon.

The day ended with a Caribbean Day of Giving Benefit concert which was live streamed from Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records Sports Bar in Kingston, Jamaica. Performers included Romain Virgo, Chris Martin, Richie Stephens, Jermaine Edwards, D’Angel and D-Major.

Beyond the day, the organizers acknowledge the significant need for ongoing support to aid in the recovery efforts in the Caribbean region.

Persons wishing to donate may still do so at www.caribbeandayofgiving.com or text AFUWI to 41444. As the group design or promote new activities to raise funds, additional entities are also invited to support this disaster relief and recovery effort.