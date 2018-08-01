Caribbean 305 at Jungle Island Miami Video and Photo Highlights

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association hosted their annual Caribbean 305 event at Jungle Island in Miami, Florida. A number of Caribbean countries, including St Lucia, Barbados, Aruba, and Jamaica, were out with their teams of chefs representing their local cuisine.

Team Jamaica’s line was long throughout the entire event and attendees seemed to enjoy the variety of finger foods available all around the elegantly decorated room. There was live music, free-flowing cocktails, lots of delicious desserts, a gorgeous VIP area, and great vibes on stage later down in the evening. Here are a number of pictures documented by David Muir as well as video from Calibe’s live broadcast showcasing Team Jamaica and some of the more exciting on stage moments.