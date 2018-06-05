Caribbean Avocado Soup Recipe

This Avocado Soup is easy to cook and very tasty.

INGREDIENTS:

3 ripe avocados

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 limes

2 tablespoons sour cream

4 ½ cups chicken stock

1 ⁄4 teaspoon coconut oil

⁄4 teaspoon coconut oil 2 teaspoons ginger (peeled & grated)

Coarsely ground black pepper and sea salt, to taste

Freshly chopped chives, for garnish

Directions:

1. Cut avocados in half, pit and peel. Cube avocado flesh and place in the container of blender or food processor.

2. Cut limes in half. Squeeze 5 teaspoons of juice from lime halves and add to the avocado cubes. Slice the rest of the limes. Cut a slit halfway through each slice to allow slices to be placed on edge of bowls. Place in plastic bag and chill in refrigerator until ready to use for garnish.

3. Add ginger, garlic, sour cream and 2 cups of the chicken stock. Blend until the avocado cubes are pureed.

4. Pour in the remaining chicken stock and blend until smooth.

5. Stir in the coconut oil and season to taste with the salt and pepper.

6. Place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.

7. Stir after removing from refrigerator.

8. Divide into 6 bowls. Garnish by sprinkling with freshly chopped chives and placing a lime slice on the rim of each bowl.

SERVES 6