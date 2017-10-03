The Miami Carnival season is here with a week of events happening throughout South Florida from September 30th – October 8th. Jamaicans speak patois but the many other islands of the Caribbean have their own phrases and language. If you are planning on attending any of the events here are a list of Caribbean Phrases You Should Know For Miami Carnival.
All Yuh: All of you
Bacchanal: A carnival. A large party or celebration, a wild party
Bess: When something or someone is attractive, or amazing
Calypso: This Afro-Caribbean music often involves a moral tale or a political commentary
Canboulay: A celebration of the abolition of slavery with costumes and drumming
Chutney: A type of sweet and spicy condiment that is used like salsa; a form of music indigenous to the southern Caribbean which derives elements from soca and Indian Film songs.
Das Meh Real Horse/Bredrin: That’s my good friend
Dingolay: To dance in a joyful, carefree manner
Doh Hot Yuh Head: Don’t worry about it
Dutty: Dirty in a standard or provocative way
Ent: Don’t you agree, Right
Fella: Guy
Fête: a celebration or festival, honor or entertain (someone) lavishly.
Gyul: Girl
Hototo: More than enough; In great abundance;
Jam: To be enjoy one’s self, particularly at a party or dance
Jump up: Get up and dance
Leh Weh Go: Let’s Go
Lime/Liming: To Party. Hanging Out
Make Style: To Show off
Mas: A carnival. Music played for a carnival, or a band playing this
Padna: Close Friend
Parang: Music played during Christmas time, with a lot of Spanish influences
Play Mas: To participate in a parade, float, or troupe during Carnival.
Pompasetting: Showing off
Saga/Star Boy: a male who likes to “make style”; a male who is cool
Soca: a type of music indigenous to TnT, derived from “soul calypso”
Ting: Thing
Whas de scene: What’s up
Wine/Whining: A dance, particularly one that involves gyrations of the waist, hips and buttocks. To dance in a suggestive manner.