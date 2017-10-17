Celebrated Caribbean Artist Kes Featured on Main Stage of 22nd Anniversary of Komen Race for Cure in Downtown Miami

For the 22nd Anniversary of the Komen Race for the Cure in Downtown Miami, Kees Dieffenthaller, popularly known as KES, joined Team DLIMERS on the main stage at Bayfront Park in raising greater awareness on breast cancer prevention and research.

Twenty-two years ago, the Susan G. Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Race for the Cure® started with a few hundred participants and a band of warriors who were determined to raise money to find a cure for breast cancer. On October 14, at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, Team DLIMERS, composes a number of Caribbean owned small businesses and organizations, celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of the Race in Downtown Miami.

Celebrating her 10th Anniversary as a breast cancer, Team DLIMERS captain, Carla Hill, received a tearful surprise when KES, one of her favorite artists, appeared on the main stage of the Annual Race in Downtown Miami.

“It was a joy to give some love back to one of our biggest fans. Carla captures the essence of strength, love and positivity. This is what it takes to beat this disease that impact so many around the world,” stated KES.

“We organize this team each year to empower our community to take their health into their own hands. We are proud of the impact we have made and the community’s response to using our music and culture as a source of strength” noted Carla Hill, Team DLIMERS captain.

Team DLIMERS is composed of a number of local small businesses and community organization who are committed to greater awareness, especially women in minority populations. This year, Team DLIMERS and its over 300 participants raised funds for grants to local hospitals, clinics, community groups and non-profits, allowing Komen to provide the following life-saving services:

• Education about the warning signs of breast cancer, methods of early detection and the latest treatment options

• Low-cost/no-cost mammograms and diagnostic tests

• Medical treatment for patients who could not afford care, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation

• Support services, including support groups, assistance with finding financial resources, prescription refills and transportation to medical appointments.

Over 75% of net proceeds from the Susan G. Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Race for the Cure® will remain in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties to support local breast cancer programs. The remaining 25% of the net funds will support the Susan G. Komen National Grants Program – one of the country’s most innovative and responsive breast cancer grant programs in existence today.

Team DLIMERS gathered at Bayfront Park for a Caribbean style fitness Warm UP and enjoyed music courtesy of VP Records, special guest DJ Trooklyn, DJ Barrie Hype and Ryan Sayeed. All participating women wore past Carnival headpieces as a show of collective power.

For more information, follow Team DLIMERS #DLIMERS2017 #RacefortheCure on social media for all digital updates about the Race.