Charly Black, Sizzla Collaborate With T&T’s Lawless and There’s More To Come

Jamaican dancehall sensation Charly Black continues to represent well for the Caribbean. He’s earning high praise by international music connoisseurs but amid it all, his Caribbean realness remains untouched. Earlier this year, Trinidad and Tobago music producer, Shane Howell, a young singer and music producer who is best known in entertainment circles by his sobriquet, Lawless, connected with Black and as he tells it, magic happened.

The pair, according to Howell, initially connected in 2014 through a mutual alliance. He said when he met Charly Black back then, the Jamaican entertainer immediately began expressing his likeness for working with young, up and coming entertainers. It would be his first time collaborating with an artiste out of Trinidad and Tobago at that time. He has since teamed up with Machel Montano on ‘VIP Girl’. Earlier this year, Charly and Lawless collaborated on a project called, “Like Dat,” which, since being released with a video on YouTube in April, has amassed close to 25,000 views. Lawless says he feels privileged to have been considered for the collaboration by the Caribbean entertainer who has become something of a global sensation. In December 2016, Black became a Diamond certified artiste, having sold some 10 million units of his smash hit single, ‘Party Animal.’ “We met in Trinidad over a two week period and we strategized. During that time, we built a good connection,” said Lawless. “My team at Bing Bang studios got the assistance of other reputable producers like Mush, Sherrif and Team Unstoppable,” he explained, expressing gratitude for the input they had in the final product. “We had conversations about how Charly’s career was taking off at that time. His biggest bit of advice then was, never stop pushing and promoting our music. He told me, ‘you just never know when that big break would come,’” recalled the T&T up and comer.

On the heels of that release with Charly, Lawless kept the momentum up. He subsequently collaborated with Reggae hit maker, Sizzla Kalonji, releasing a track called, “Closer.” The song was written collaboratively by Kalonji and T&T’s Tichard ‘Screws’ Barrington. The track, he explained, morphs trap music with a strong dancehall undertone, delivering something that’s quite different to the Caribbean market. It was however written in condemnation of the violence and crime that abounds in Trinidad and Tobago.

Still on the grind, Howell is making moves to deliver more music in the coming weeks. “There’s no stopping. We’re all about bridging the cultures of the Caribbean, blending the music and fusing the vibes,” said Lawless. His hard work, he knows, will pay off. “It’s not work when you’re doing what you love. I love this. My team loves this. We’re going to show the world how passionate we really are. Wait and see,” he warned. A follow up project involves Jamaica’s Fanton Mojah. The Bing Bang Studios executive and his cohorts are working arduously to deliver a monster project that’ll be lapped up by everyone, he said.