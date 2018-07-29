Meat Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham Curry Oxtail Recipe

by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham curry oxtails recipe

Many of you have heard of Curry Goat but have you tried Curry Oxtails? Once you try it, I am sure you will love it. Here is my Curry Oxtail Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 lbs oxtails cut and trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • pinch of black pepper
  • 3 tablespoon curry powder
  • 2 tbsp oxtail seasoning
  • 2 tablespoon veg oil
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 5 cloves garlic (diced fine or crushed)
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper
  • 4 allspice (pimento) berries
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 5 cups water
  • 2 tbsp grated ginger – (optional)

Direction

  1. Trim off as much fat as you can off the oxtail pieces, wash and drain. Then season with salt, black pepper, oxtail seasoning mix well and let marinate in the fridge for a few hours.
  2. Heat the oil in a heavy/deep pot on medium heat, then add the diced onion and garlic. Turn the heat down to low and cook for about 3-4 minutes. Now add the curry powder (heat still on low) and toast for another 3-4 minutes. This step will awaken the spices which make up the curry blend.
  3. Add oxtail to the pot and Meanwhile in the same bowl you marinated the oxtail, add the water and move around to pick up any remaining marinade (set aside). Place the lid on the pot and bring to a boil. It will release natural juices.. as it comes to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer, cover the pot and let it go for about an hour to two-15 Remember to stir frequently and add boiling water as needed. Then remove the lid, turn up the heat add thyme, scallion, pimento, and seasoning to taste leave to simmer for an additional 15 minutes.

Chef Noel Cunningham, Cuisine by Noel

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

