Chef Noel Cunningham Fruit Cake Recipe

23 mins ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Jamaican Fruit cake
Written by Chef Noel Cunningham

Some say fruit cake, black cake or Christmas cake it’s all the same. However, this is my favorite cake to bake and maybe the first cake I’ve ever made. I’ve been using this recipe for the 10 years.

Ingredients

  • ½-pound margarine
  • ½-pound brown sugar
  • 6 medium eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1tbsp lime juice
  • 1 pound cake and pastry flour
  • 2 tbsp. baking powder
  • ¼ cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 tsp nutmeg
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp mixed spice
  • 4 tbsp. browning
  • 3 cups fruit wine (¼ cup extra to wet cakes)
  • 1 cup rum       (¼ cup extra to wet cakes)
  • 2 cups soaked mixed fruits (Cherries, raisins, prune)
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

  1. Cream margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. While creaming, combine flour, baking powder, mixed spice, cinnamon, breadcrumbs and nutmeg and put aside. Once Gradually add in eggs one at a time into butter mixture. Stir in vanilla and lime juice.
  2. Fold the flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with browning, wine, rum, and soaked mixed fruits.
  3. Scrape batter into a greased and lined baking tin.  Bake for 1 1/2 hours at 180°C/350°F or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Wet with an extra mixture of rum and wine then allow to cool.
  4. Serve the Fruit Cake with your favorite sauce or icing. 

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

