Pork Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham Marinated Jerk Pork Tenderloin Recipe

3 hours ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham Marinated Jerk Pork Tenderloin Recipe

My Jerk Pork Tenderloin Recipe is incredibly easy and flavorful. The pork will be tender and moist. Enjoy it!!!

Ingredients:

Original recipe makes 6 servings Change Servings

  • 2 (1 1/2 pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 scotch bonnet peppers, seeded, or more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Cut the tenderloin in half and set the thinner end to the side. Cut the thicker end in half lengthwise. You should have 3 mostly equal pieces.
  2. Combine onion, thyme, vinegar, garlic, habanero peppers, ginger, soy sauce, vegetable oil, brown sugar, allspice, black pepper, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a blender. Puree until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides.
  3. Pour Jerk marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add pork tenderloin pieces, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours.
  4. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
  5. Grill pork, moving if necessary to avoid overcooking the thin parts of the meat, until dark grill marks appear and they lift easily from the grill, 6 to 7 minutes each side.
  6. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Chef Noel Cunningham, Cuisine by Noel

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

View all posts

You may also like