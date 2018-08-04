Chef Noel Cunningham Marinated Jerk Pork Tenderloin Recipe

My Jerk Pork Tenderloin Recipe is incredibly easy and flavorful. The pork will be tender and moist. Enjoy it!!!
Ingredients:
Original recipe makes 6 servings
- 2 (1 1/2 pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh thyme leaves
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 scotch bonnet peppers, seeded, or more to taste
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
- Cut the tenderloin in half and set the thinner end to the side. Cut the thicker end in half lengthwise. You should have 3 mostly equal pieces.
- Combine onion, thyme, vinegar, garlic, habanero peppers, ginger, soy sauce, vegetable oil, brown sugar, allspice, black pepper, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a blender. Puree until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides.
- Pour Jerk marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add pork tenderloin pieces, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
- Grill pork, moving if necessary to avoid overcooking the thin parts of the meat, until dark grill marks appear and they lift easily from the grill, 6 to 7 minutes each side.
- An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
Chef Noel Cunningham, Cuisine by Noel