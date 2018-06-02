Chef Noel Cunningham Mini Baked Macaroni and Cheese Cups Recipe

No need to fight for the crispy part! Everyone is getting there own. Here is a creamy and cheesy macaroni and cheese recipe that I have put together to make your table spread complete.
Ingredients
- 1 Pack elbow macaroni
- salt and pepper
- 3 eggs, whisked
Sauce:
- 2 cups cream
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tsp nutmeg
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 tbsp butter
- flour
- Parmesan cheese (optional)
- 1 cup mix shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- topping
- breadcrumbs
- cheese mix
Direction
- Add pasta to salted boiling water and allow to cook using package instruction. Allow to cool and season with salt and pepper then add eggs and put aside.
- In a frying pan melt butter and add flour to make a roux and put aside to cool.
- Simmer together milk and cream then add nutmeg, salt and pepper and allow to cook for 5 minutes on low heat. Gradually add the roux to thicken. ( use a whisk to prevent lumps). Add cheese leaving some to sprinkle on top of the mac and cheese. Add sauce to cooked macaroni then add to the muffin tin, topped with remaining of cheese, bread crumbs and paprika and bake until golden. Enjoy