Chef Noel Cunningham Mini Baked Macaroni and Cheese Cups Recipe

4 hours ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Written by Chef Noel Cunningham

No need to fight for the crispy part! Everyone is getting there own. Here is a creamy and cheesy macaroni and cheese recipe that I have put together to make your table spread complete.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pack elbow macaroni
  • salt and pepper
  • 3 eggs, whisked

Sauce:

  • 2 cups cream
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 tsp nutmeg
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • flour
  • Parmesan cheese (optional)
  • 1 cup mix shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese
  • topping
  • breadcrumbs
  • cheese mix

Direction

  1. Add pasta to salted boiling water and allow to cook using package instruction. Allow to cool and season with salt and pepper then add eggs and put aside.
  2. In a frying pan melt butter and add flour to make a roux and put aside to cool.
  3. Simmer together milk and cream then add nutmeg, salt and pepper and allow to cook for 5 minutes on low heat. Gradually add the roux to thicken. ( use a whisk to prevent lumps). Add cheese leaving some to sprinkle on top of the mac and cheese. Add sauce to cooked macaroni then add to the muffin tin, topped with remaining of cheese, bread crumbs and paprika and bake until golden. Enjoy

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

