Breads and Cakes

Chef Noel Cunningham Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe

1 min ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe

My Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe is a great and tasty way to use leftover bread.

Chef Noel Cunningham Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe 2

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf whole wheat bread cut into cubes
  • 4 beaten eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ stick melted butter
  • splash of rum (optional)
  • ¼ cup chopped raisins

Caramel Ingredients

  • ¼ cup salted butter
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup heavy cream or milk
  • ½ cup pecans

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Mix together all the ingredients listed under the bread in a bowl then put aside.
  • Diced bread into cubes then pour mixture over bread and let it sit for 3 minutes to absorb the liquid then add raisins.
  • Pour bread mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until set. Remove from oven.
  • Place the heavy cream, brown sugar, and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the sauce becomes creamy but not too thick.
  • Stir in the pecans and let it simmer for a minute, then drizzle over bread pudding and allow to set. Serve pudding warm or cold. Leave the extra sauce to drizzle after.

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

View all posts

You may also like