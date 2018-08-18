Chef Noel Cunningham Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe

My Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe is a great and tasty way to use leftover bread.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf whole wheat bread cut into cubes
- 4 beaten eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp Vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- ¼ stick melted butter
- splash of rum (optional)
- ¼ cup chopped raisins
Caramel Ingredients
- ¼ cup salted butter
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup heavy cream or milk
- ½ cup pecans
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix together all the ingredients listed under the bread in a bowl then put aside.
- Diced bread into cubes then pour mixture over bread and let it sit for 3 minutes to absorb the liquid then add raisins.
- Pour bread mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until set. Remove from oven.
- Place the heavy cream, brown sugar, and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the sauce becomes creamy but not too thick.
- Stir in the pecans and let it simmer for a minute, then drizzle over bread pudding and allow to set. Serve pudding warm or cold. Leave the extra sauce to drizzle after.