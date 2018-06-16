Chef Noel Cunningham’s Guinness Bread Pudding served with Bailey’s caramel sauce

Do you love Bread Pudding? Try my Guinness Bread Pudding served with Bailey’s caramel sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf brown bread cut in cubes
- 3 beaten eggs
- 1 cup Guinness stout
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp Vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1⁄4 stick melted butter
- 1⁄4 cup chopped raisins
Caramel
Ingredients
- Yield 1 cups
- ½ cup salted butter
- 1cup brown sugar
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 13 by 9 by 2-inch pan.
- Mix together sugar, eggs, milk, stout, vanilla and melted butter in a bowl Pour over cubed bread and let sit for 10 minutes
- Pour bread mixture into prepared pan. Add raisins stir to combine and put to bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until set. Remove from oven.
Served warm or cold
For the sauce:
- In a small saucepan melt butter add the brown sugar; whisk until combined and thickened (about 2 minutes).
- Whisk in the whipping cream, until thoroughly blended (2 more minutes)
Yield 8 to 10 servings
