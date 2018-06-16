Breads and Cakes

Chef Noel Cunningham’s Guinness Bread Pudding served with Bailey’s caramel sauce

by Chef Noel Cunningham
Written by Chef Noel Cunningham

Do you love  Bread Pudding?  Try my Guinness Bread Pudding served with Bailey’s caramel sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf brown bread cut in cubes
  • 3 beaten eggs
  • 1 cup Guinness stout
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp Vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1⁄4  stick melted butter
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped raisins

Caramel

Ingredients

  • Yield 1 cups
  • ½ cup salted butter
  • 1cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 13 by 9 by 2-inch pan.
  2. Mix together sugar, eggs, milk, stout, vanilla and melted butter in a bowl Pour over cubed bread and let sit for 10 minutes
  3. Pour bread mixture into prepared pan. Add raisins stir to combine and put to bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until set. Remove from oven.
    Served warm or cold

For the sauce:

  1. In a small saucepan melt butter add the brown sugar; whisk until combined and thickened (about 2 minutes).
  2. Whisk in the whipping cream, until thoroughly blended (2 more minutes)

Yield 8 to 10 servings

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

