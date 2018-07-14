Traditional Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham’s Peanut Porridge Recipe

1 min ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham Peanut Porridge

I personally think peanut porridge is almost every Jamaican first or second favourite porridge if you should ask; going head to head with hominy corn. Most males like it with the idea that it gives stamina (strong back) but as a chef I know it’s a rich source of protein and iron. Many people consider it to be a part of Jamaica’s street eat because it’s popular on the street side at dances, or even on the corner selling. Here is a recipe I’ve tried and love it’s quick, simple and “straight-forward”.

Chef Noel Cunningham Peanut Porridge

Chef Noel Cunningham Peanut Porridge

Time: 45 minutes
serves: 4
Breakfast

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw peanut
  • 1 cup oatmeal
  • 5 cups water + more if needed
  • 3 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
  • 1/4 cup condense milk or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter ( optional)
Chef Noel Cunningham Peanut Porridge 2

Peanut Porridge

Method

  1. Put peanut to boil in 4 cups of water for 15 minutes, then allow to slightly cool, Pulse on high speed with water in a blender or food processor.
  2. Transfer mixture to a medium pot.
  3. Bring to boil over medium heat. Stirring occasionally.
  4. In the same blender or food processor pulse oatmeal until it becomes powder.
  5. Add to peanut mixture, stir well to combine.
  6. Add more water if mixture gets too thick.
  7. Add vanilla, butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar, salt. Stir well. Stir in condensed milk.
  8. Simmer for 10 minutes. And enjoy.

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

View all posts

You may also like