Chef Noel Cunningham’s Peanut Porridge Recipe

I personally think peanut porridge is almost every Jamaican first or second favourite porridge if you should ask; going head to head with hominy corn. Most males like it with the idea that it gives stamina (strong back) but as a chef I know it’s a rich source of protein and iron. Many people consider it to be a part of Jamaica’s street eat because it’s popular on the street side at dances, or even on the corner selling. Here is a recipe I’ve tried and love it’s quick, simple and “straight-forward”.
Time: 45 minutes
serves: 4
Breakfast
Ingredients
- 2 cups raw peanut
- 1 cup oatmeal
- 5 cups water + more if needed
- 3 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 1/4 cup condense milk or to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter ( optional)
Method
- Put peanut to boil in 4 cups of water for 15 minutes, then allow to slightly cool, Pulse on high speed with water in a blender or food processor.
- Transfer mixture to a medium pot.
- Bring to boil over medium heat. Stirring occasionally.
- In the same blender or food processor pulse oatmeal until it becomes powder.
- Add to peanut mixture, stir well to combine.
- Add more water if mixture gets too thick.
- Add vanilla, butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar, salt. Stir well. Stir in condensed milk.
- Simmer for 10 minutes. And enjoy.