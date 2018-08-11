ChefNel’s Caribbean Rum Wing Sauce

Winner of the Wing Wars Greensboro, NC this flavorful BBQ sauce offers flavors straight from mi yard!
Ingredients:
- One 16 ounce bottle any store bought BBQ sauce
- 1 Red Stripe Beer
- 2 Cups Mango Juice
- 3 Table spoons Apricot Jam
- 2 Unseeded Habanero Peppers
- 1 Tablespoon Grace Jerk Spice
- 1/3 Cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 Cup Dark Brown Sugar
- 6 Sprigs of Thyme
- 1 -1/2 Cup Jamaican Rum
- 2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a large sauce pot an simmer for 2 hours (tastes even better once it sits overnight)
Serving Size
- This recipe yields 100 portions
Chef’s Tip:
This sauce is amazing with:
- Chicken
- Fish
- Shrimp
- Beef
- Pork
- Vegetables
About ChefNel
ChefNel is innovative, unique, creative, passionate and inspiring! Using techniques and flavors from her Jamaican heritage, along with open-fire cooking methods allows her clients to experience a world of flavors in her menus.
She travels to her clients offering one-on-one cooking lessons, catering, personal chef services, meal prep, exclusive consultation in plant-based diets & group cooking lessons.
Email ChefNel [email protected]
Website : www.chefnel.com