Jamaican Recipes

ChefNel’s Caribbean Rum Wing Sauce

6 hours ago
by Chef Nel
ChefNel's Caribbean Rum Sauce

Winner of the Wing Wars Greensboro, NC this flavorful BBQ sauce offers flavors straight from mi yard!

Ingredients:

  • One 16 ounce bottle any store bought BBQ sauce
  • 1 Red Stripe Beer
  • 2 Cups Mango Juice
  • 3 Table spoons Apricot Jam
  • 2 Unseeded Habanero Peppers
  • 1 Tablespoon Grace Jerk Spice
  • 1/3 Cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 Cup Dark Brown Sugar
  • 6 Sprigs of Thyme
  • 1 -1/2 Cup Jamaican Rum
  • 2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large sauce pot an simmer for 2 hours (tastes even better once it sits overnight)

Serving Size

  • This recipe yields 100 portions

Chef’s Tip:

This sauce is amazing with:

  • Chicken
  • Fish
  • Shrimp
  • Beef
  • Pork
  • Vegetables

About ChefNel
ChefNel is innovative, unique, creative, passionate and inspiring! Using techniques and flavors from her Jamaican heritage, along with open-fire cooking methods allows her clients to experience a world of flavors in her menus.
She travels to her clients offering one-on-one cooking lessons, catering, personal chef services, meal prep, exclusive consultation in plant-based diets & group cooking lessons.

Email ChefNel  [email protected]
Website : www.chefnel.com

About the author

Chef Nel

Dana Nelson is a graduate from The Chef’s Academy of Morrisville, NC and known to many of her clients as “Chef Nel”. She has served in the Culinary Industry and North Carolina for over 15 years working as an Executive Chef, Chef Consultant and Private Chef to radio personalities at K97.5 and The Light 103.9. Her work is currently shared Globally through various Networks inclusive of Magazines, Social Media and word of mouth.

View all posts

You may also like