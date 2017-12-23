Christmas & New Year’s Message From the Consul General of Jamaica at Miami

Christmas/New Year’s Message Consul General for the Southeastern United States of America,The Bahamas and the Cayman Islands – Franz Hall

t is hard to believe that another year has passed and that we are preparing to celebrate the Christmas Season once again. Of course, the Season symbolizes the spirit of hope, family, togetherness and rebirth. It is also a time for us to reflect on the year that passed, and to focus our minds and energies on the tasks that lie ahead for us as individuals, as a people and as a nation.

This year Jamaica celebrated its 55th year of Independence, which was observed under the theme “Celebrating Jamaicans at home and abroad”. This theme recognizes that the strength of Jamaica lies in the talent, resilience and creativity of our people, whether at “yawd” or “abrawd” – a people that continue to rise above what may seem to be insurmountable challenges and who continue to exert their influence at the global level.

As part of the celebrations to mark this milestone year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade hosted the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference in Kingston, which served to reinforce the bonds of nationhood among Jamaicans across the globe and to highlight the areas for opportunity and collaboration with the Diaspora.

For our part, the Consulate-General has sought to foster a sense of community within the area under our jurisdiction, as Jamaicans overseas have a key role to play in ensuring that Jamaica becomes the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business. In this regard, I express sincere gratitude to the various diaspora groups and individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Jamaica in diverse areas including education, health, social programmes, business development and the fight against crime. The Consulate-General is committed to doing what we can to deepen this on-going partnership during the coming year and beyond.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate-General of Jamaica at Miami, I convey best wishes for this Christmas Season and a New Year that is filled with countless blessings.

One love!

Franz Hall

Consul General for the Southeastern United States of America,The Bahamas and the Cayman Islands

Photo Mark Renaissance Cameron