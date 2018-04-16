2018 Clare Booth Luce Award Presented to Former Jamaican Consul General Geneive Brown Metzger

Dr. Geneive Brown Metzger was presented with the 2018 Clare Booth Luce Award for International Service on March 1, 2018, by the J. Luce Foundation at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in New York City. She received the award in recognition of her contributions in the fields of economic development and diplomacy.

Dr. Brown Metzger was Jamaica’s Consul General in the United States from 2008 to 2012 and currently works as an investment and trade analyst with a focus on the Caribbean. She uses her many years of experience in marketing, diplomacy, trade, investment and radio broadcasting at her company, Geneive Brown Metzger Consulting. Her firm works to support economic development projects in the Caribbean region. Dr. Brown Metzger is also the president and executive director of the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation, an organization that is committed to alleviating poverty and transforming the lives of people in the Caribbean through maritime education and community development.

Upon naming Dr. Brown Metzger as the award recipient, James Luce, the founder and CEO of the J. Luce Foundation, stated, “I have a tremendous amount of admiration for Dr. Brown Metzger’s accomplishments,” and went on to say, “She was at the top of our list when the board and I discussed candidates for this award.”

Dr. Brown Metzger’s award makes special mention of her 30 years of experience in corporate communications, public relations, government/international affairs, and community relations; her experience as an entrepreneur, who served an international clientele of private and public sector organizations in the United States and the Caribbean; her position as President and Executive Director of the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation, which supports the Caribbean Maritime University, and her time as Consul General who attracted over US$50 million in investment to the Caribbean, securing both a donation toward expansion of the University of Technology and scholarships for Bahamian students to Monroe College; as well as her embodiment of the characteristics of honor, intelligence, benevolence, and integrity.

The J. Luce Foundation established a scholarship at the Caribbean Maritime University in Kingston, Jamaica. The award is named in honor of Clare Boothe Luce, a member of the US House of Representatives and the first woman to be named a US ambassador.