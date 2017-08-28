Conversation with reggae/dancehall performer Amir

There has never been a shortage of talented youths in Jamaica, and throughout the years the reggae/dancehall genre has seen its fair share of young superstars; Amir is one of them. In 2006 at a mere eleven years old, Amir, then known by the stage name Dadda, after performing at the annual Portmore Awards show, caught the attention of veteran artists Sizzla and Bounty Killer. Dadda would become known as one of the youngest superstars in dancehall history, performing with the veteran artists on stage shows across the island, as well as scoring a number one with the single “Guns” in France. In 2017, Amir is back on the scene with a new sound, new energy, and new outlook.

1.Tell us about your background and how did you get started in the entertainment industry?

I am an aspiring singer representing a generation of musicians. My name is Amir Fyffe, and I was born in Spanish town St.Catherine; raised by my mom, dad and also my grandmother. Growing up I always had a passion for music, because it made me feel happy. As a youth I would get together with my friends and deejay and hold a vibes. At about eight years old I went to live in Ocho Rios, St. Ann with my dad, which was the right move for me as Ocho Rios is where I got started in the entertainment business.

My stage name at that time was Dadda, and I performed on children’s treats in and around my community. People started noticing and commenting that I was talented; so my dad and my friend Alvin started taking me to the major shows where I would sign up to work the early performances. I always did very well, and it was after performing at Reggae Fever in 2006 that I caught the attention of MC Nuffy who invited me to his event, Portmore Awards.

I attended and gave a great performance which got the attention of Sizzla Kalongi and Bounty Killer who also performed. Being just eleven years old at the time, they were impressed and encouraged me to pursue a career in music.

2. What type of music was played at home while you were growing up? Tell us about growing up with dual cultures?

I am a born Jamaican likewise my parents. Reggae and dancehall were the two genres played at home, but I also loved listening to R&B.

3. How would you describe your sound?

Honestly, I would describe my sound as fresh. I am a versatile artiste who has my own unique, fresh sound and cannot really be compared to anyone else vocally. My sound, as young as I am makes the listener feel nostalgic. Makes you long for the “good old days” musically that my parents talked about.

4. Tell us about your song “The Topic”? Did you write the song, and what was your inspiration to write it?

“The Topic” is a real life story; lyrics witnessed with my own eyes and experienced. My inspiration for writing this song came from the things I see happening in my country. The suffering in the lower class areas, the lack of options which causes youths to oftentimes turn to the gun. I write my experiences.

5. What is the best compliment you have gotten about “The Topic”?

The best compliment is the reaction of the people. Fans and friends all over tell me it’s a great song and they love the message. People love it because they can relate.

6. When can we expect your next single to be released?

My next single will be released in late September (2017), a song by the name of “Right Conclusion”. This is a collaboration between myself and a young lady from Portmore by the name of Calise.

7. I know it is early in your career but what is your proudest moment so far?

Being in the business for eleven years has shown me a lot. Performing with Bounty Killer and Sizzla to name a few are proud moments for me. But to answer your question, I would have to say working with Til Shilo Promotions at the relaunch of my career is my proudest moment right now. They believe in me and I can see changes in many ways. The music is getting out there and so far the feedback has been good.

8. Do you remember the first time you ever got on a stage to perform? Where was it and what did it feel like?

The first time I went on a stage to perform I was eight years old. I performed at Bully Cat’s Children’ Treat in Pineapple, Ocho Rios, and it felt amazing.

9. What projects are you working on right now?

Right now my team and I are focused on getting “The Topic” as far as we can, to as many ears as we can. We are building a catalog of music, as early 2018 will see the release of my EP, “Gifted Youth”. This EP is going to be very soulful, will touch hearts and heal pains.

10. Growing up my hero was…

… and still is my father Edgar Fyffe. He raised me right, motivated me, encouraged me, and instilled values in me. He taught me how to build self-confidence and how to conquer my fears. I think my dad is the true definition of a hero. Someone who helps you to keep going even when you feel like giving up.

11. A movie I never get tired of watching is…

“Shottas” starring Ky-mani Marley and Spragga Benz is a movie I never tire of watching; I can put that movie on repeat all day.

12. Thanks for your time. Do you any closing thoughts?

I would like to say to everyone reading, stay positive, be grateful, be humble, and never give up. Not even athletes win every race, sometimes they fall off track. Never quit! Thank you for taking the time to chat with me. It’s appreciated.

Learn more about Amir at www.amirreggae.com. Follow him on Instagram and Facebook.