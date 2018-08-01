Corned Beef Spaghetti Recipe

Corned Beef Spaghetti is a quick and easy recipe to make. Add some fresh vegetables on the side and you have a great meal.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sweet-style spaghetti sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (16 ounces) package uncooked spaghetti
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 3 cloves peeled garlic
- 1 small chopped onion
- 1 (15 ounces) can corned beef
- quick melt shredded cheese (optional)
Directions:
- Heat the oil over medium heat in a pot.
- Then, add onions and garlic and cook them.
- Break the corned beef into pieces with the help of a spoon and add it in the pot.
- Add the spaghetti in a separate pot of boiling water and cook for 6 minutes and drain.
- Then, add spaghetti sauce and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Take another pot and cook spaghetti according to package directions in boiling water for about 7 to 10 minutes over medium heat.
- Drain well and transfer spaghetti onto a serving platter
- In the end, spoon sauce over pasta and sprinkle cheese on top.
- Serve immediately.