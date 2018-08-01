Corned Beef Spaghetti Recipe

Corned Beef Spaghetti is a quick and easy recipe to make. Add some fresh vegetables on the side and you have a great meal.

Ingredients:

1 cup sweet-style spaghetti sauce

salt and pepper to taste

1 (16 ounces) package uncooked spaghetti

1 tablespoon oil

3 cloves peeled garlic

1 small chopped onion

1 (15 ounces) can corned beef

quick melt shredded cheese (optional)

Directions: