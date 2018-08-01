Meat Recipes

Corned Beef Spaghetti Recipe

Jamaican Corned Beef Spaghetti Recipe

Corned Beef Spaghetti is a quick and easy recipe to make. Add some fresh vegetables on the side and you have a great meal.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sweet-style spaghetti sauce
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 (16 ounces) package uncooked spaghetti
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 cloves peeled garlic
  • 1 small chopped onion
  • 1 (15 ounces) can corned beef
  • quick melt shredded cheese (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil over medium heat in a pot.
  2. Then, add onions and garlic and cook them.
  3. Break the corned beef into pieces with the help of a spoon and add it in the pot.
  4. Add the spaghetti in a separate pot of boiling water and cook for 6 minutes and drain.
  5. Then, add spaghetti sauce and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.
  6. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  7. Take another pot and cook spaghetti according to package directions in boiling water for about 7 to 10 minutes over medium heat.
  8. Drain well and transfer spaghetti onto a serving platter
  9. In the end, spoon sauce over pasta and sprinkle cheese on top.
  10. Serve immediately.

