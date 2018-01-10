Curvy Diva Delves Into Afrobeat For 2018

With a successful breakout year in 2017, newly minted recording artiste Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett, has already put 2018 plans in place for long-awaited new music for her local and international fan base.

The artiste who just last month had a successful performance trip to Nigeria, one of the largest African countries, is excited about the new connections she has made and her memorable introduction to the African Market.

“Nigeria was the perfect way to end my first year as an artiste. With successful performances and introductions to excellent producers and artistes, we have already started working on a few projects” Yanique shared

Curvy Diva performed at two major events in Nigeria; Reggae Afrobeat Jamrock in Abuja that also featured 2 Face Idibia, and Wiz On The Beach in Lagos that had Wizkid as the headliner. Outside of connecting with these artistes she also connected with noted producers Jimmy Jatt and Chopsticks as well as vybed with other artistes like Skales, Mr Easi and Tiwa Savage.

“Meeting these fantastic artistes and just vybing to a few new beats from some heavy weigh producers made the trip even more memorable, it’s a great feeling to also hear my songs playing on Nigerian radio stations and see persons sending clips from top Nigerian TV platforms of my ‘Lifestyle’ Video rotating” Curvy Diva added

With Yanique already recording music from African producers and a dynamic collaboration with an African superstar in the making, 2018 is already starting on a high for the breakout artiste, she however isn’t leaving her Caribbean and Diaspora fans lacking.

“Look forward to my collaboration with I Octane this month and the ‘Turn Your Lights Down Low’ collaboration with Kymani Marley will have the steamy video shot in a matter of weeks” Curvy Diva added

The Curvy Diva performs next in Turks and Caicos for their ATI event in February followed by her debut on the YVA stage as a performer on February 24. For all updates follow her on social media @yaniquecurvydiva.