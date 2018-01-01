Jamaican Music

Riddim Up! The Toppa-Top 10 Dancehall Tunes for 2017!

by GLeNN BLaKK
Written by GLeNN BLaKK

2017 was a crazy year and for the dancehall scene there was no exception. From high energy dance moves capable of causing dislocation to taboo topics that polarized the conversation. Dancehall delivered, living up to expectations. Take a look at some of tracks that dropped like bombs, brought to you by our friends at dancehalljams.com.

10. Ding Dong – Fling Yuh Shoulda

9. Tarrus Riley – Graveyard

8. Dexta Daps – Owner

7. Popcaan – Addicted

6. Vybz Kartel & Masicka – Infrared

5. Fresh Cash – Mavado

4. Ishawna – Equal Rights

3. Konshens – Turn Me On

2. Vybz Kartel – Mhm Hmm

1. Aidonia – Yeah Yeah

